NATIONWIDE -- For some, every day is National Guacamole Day, but it's officially being recognized Monday.

  • Avocados are a fruit, not a vegetable
  • Native to Central America and Mexico
  • First planted in Florida in 1833

They started growing in California three years later.

Recipe: Guacamole with Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Jalapeno Pepper

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 ripe avocados
  • 1 large ear of corn
  • 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup of chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 small minced clove of garlic
  • 1 small deseeded and finely-diced jalepeno pepper
  • 1/2 a lime, juiced
  • Ground cumin, to taste
  • Salt, to taste

PROCEDURE:

  1. Scoop out the flesh from the avocadoes, and lightly mash them in a mixing bowl.
  2. Add the kernels of corn, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, garlic, and jalapeno pepper to the bowl.
  3. Squeeze the juice of the lime and toss the mixture.
  4. Add the ground cumin and salt to taste.
  5. If you are not serving the guacamole immediately, keep it in the fridge with a tight layer of plastic wrap.