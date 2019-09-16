NATIONWIDE -- For some, every day is National Guacamole Day, but it's officially being recognized Monday.

Avocados grow on trees and while a lot of people consider them a veggie they are actually a fruit. They are native in Central America and Mexico, but were first planted in Florida in 1833.

They started growing in California three years later.

Recipe: Guacamole with Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Jalapeno Pepper



INGREDIENTS:

4 ripe avocados

1 large ear of corn

1/2 cup of diced tomatoes

1/3 cup of chopped fresh cilantro

1 small minced clove of garlic

1 small deseeded and finely-diced jalepeno pepper

1/2 a lime, juiced

Ground cumin, to taste

Salt, to taste

PROCEDURE: