NATIONWIDE -- For some, every day is National Guacamole Day, but it's officially being recognized Monday.
Avocados grow on trees and while a lot of people consider them a veggie they are actually a fruit. They are native in Central America and Mexico, but were first planted in Florida in 1833.
They started growing in California three years later.
Recipe: Guacamole with Corn, Tomatoes, Cilantro, and Jalapeno Pepper
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ripe avocados
- 1 large ear of corn
- 1/2 cup of diced tomatoes
- 1/3 cup of chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 small minced clove of garlic
- 1 small deseeded and finely-diced jalepeno pepper
- 1/2 a lime, juiced
- Ground cumin, to taste
- Salt, to taste
PROCEDURE:
- Scoop out the flesh from the avocadoes, and lightly mash them in a mixing bowl.
- Add the kernels of corn, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, garlic, and jalapeno pepper to the bowl.
- Squeeze the juice of the lime and toss the mixture.
- Add the ground cumin and salt to taste.
- If you are not serving the guacamole immediately, keep it in the fridge with a tight layer of plastic wrap.