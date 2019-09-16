WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — After decades in the same career, a Brevard County A+ Teacher still loves seeing her students faces light up with excitement during science experiments.

Sandy Smith was nominated for A+ Teacher for the chemistry she has with students and for her unique teaching style that makes all the difference.

Smith teaches first graders at Calvary Chapel Academy in West Melbourne.

"The class that I have now is a blessing from God, because it's my 30th year teaching, and I only have 11 students and normally I have 20 students,” she said.

Smith said the smaller class size allows her to give even more one-on-one attention to her students, like during science experiments such as the one where students learn about density using 7-Up soda and raisins.

Smith called it the "dancing raisin experiment,” and her students love it.

When it comes to the science experiments, Smith said the kids call it fun, but she knows they're learning in the process.

"They've seen eggs popping out of bottles. They've seen flames. They've seen all types of things, so whenever we do one, they're looking for the awe-factor."

Smith says she's developed a way to keep her students engaged and excited about learning with the awe-factor.

"Well we collaborate of course. Our students learn from each other. I teach them and guide them, but really they're learning from each other. My goal in here is to have them leave with a love of learning and to know that God loves them, and I love them," she said.

Another star in Smith's classroom is the class pet at the Christian school.

"Our class pet is Salt. We used to have Salt and Pepa, but Pepa died during the hurricane. It was very sad. They've written reports on the hedgehog. They've learned how to take care of a hedgehog,” Smith said.

Students say the class pet is just one of several things that really set Smith apart.