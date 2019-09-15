NORTH CAROLINA -- Big Foot enthusiasts covered the streets of Marion Saturday.

More than 170 vendors were there selling everything from t-shirts to cookies and even eight foot cut-outs.

People from all over come in for this one of a kind festival that includes a big foot calling contest.

Marion businesses are getting ready for this weekends big foot festival @SpecNewsCLT pic.twitter.com/zF4KWv7y3y — Rose Eiklor (@Rose_Eiklor) September 10, 2019

Around 30,000 people were expected to join in on the festivities.

"There is two gentleman that flew from Italy to be at this festival," said Big Foot 911 Commander John Bruner.

Organizers say they will continue the festival next year.