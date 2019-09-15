ORLANDO, Fla. — Road closures are expected nightly on State Road 408 at Dean Road and Alafaya Trail this week.

The construction work will take place through through Friday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The Dean Road ramp to westbound 408 is scheduled to close both Sunday and Monday overnight.

Tuesday, the eastbound 408 ramp to Alafaya Trail is scheduled to close.

From Tuesday until Friday, the eastbound 408 ramp to Dean Road is scheduled to close for bridge work.

Detours will be posted. Project leaders are urging drivers to budget extra time for travel due to weather and traffic.

This is part of the 3.24-mile, $76 million road-widening project.