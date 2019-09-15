OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs help to find a mother and four children who have not been seen in six weeks.

Investigators are looking for Casei Jones, 32, of Summerfield.

Jones' family and friends tell investigators that she was last seen in the Ocala area about six weeks ago and they have not seen or heard from her since.

Jones' four children are also missing: Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercallie, 2 and Aiyana, 1.

Investigators believe Jones may be driving a 2017 light-colored Chrysler Pacifica with Florida tag 91SEJ.

If you have any information on where Jones or her children may be, you're asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.