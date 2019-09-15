ORLANDO, Fla. — What are the biggest transportation issues in Orange County, and what are the solutions?

The county wants to know what you think at a town hall meeting Monday night.

Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the UF Extension on Conway Road

Several town halls scheduled in the next few months

The transportation town hall meeting will be at the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences on South Conway Road, Monday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

You can RSVP on the county government website.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings proposed a transportation sales tax referendum at his State of the County address early this year. The county wants to know what transportation issues are the biggest priorities for residents, especially since, the county says, nearly 1,000 people move to Central Florida each week.

The county hopes to hold dozens of these meetings over the next year. The following town halls are scheduled through December:

October 3, 6:30 p.m.

Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park

Goldenrod Recreation Center/Goldenrod Park October 17, 6:30 p.m.

Renaissance Community Senior Center

Renaissance Community Senior Center November 19, 6:30 p.m.

Barnett Park Gymnasium

Barnett Park Gymnasium December 5, 6:30 p.m.

To Be Determined

It also has a survey online that it wants residents to take. You can access that survey on the Orange County government website.