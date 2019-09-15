COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The rip current risk is high along Central Florida's coast, though you wouldn't know it from the surfers out on Cocoa Beach.

Rip current risk is high, with waves of 4-6 feet

Small craft advisory also in effect

A high surf advisory has been extended through 5 a.m. Monday. Waves at the beach could get as high as 4 to 6 feet, and it's been that way since Hurricane Dorian.

A surfer we spoke to came to Cocoa Beach from Daytona Beach specifically for the waves. He said he surfed during Dorian as well.

The pier is open now and people are starting to gather on the beach, walking and checking out the waves. @MyNews13 #news13brevard pic.twitter.com/xmxZZuJmn8 — Rebecca Turco (@RebeccaTurcoTV) September 15, 2019

While people are already visiting the beach, businesses hope they'll spend a little money. Many of the businesses were boarded up 2 weeks ago because of Dorian.

In Volusia County, at least, it seems most people are heeding warnings. On Saturday we told you that volusia Beach Safety crews had rescued more than 50 people since Thursday. On Saturday Volusia officials reported only two rescues.

Small Craft Advisory

Humberto is expected to stay well off our coast but impacts are still being felt along our coastline. A small craft advisory is in effect throughout the weekend, with wave heights up to 10 to 11 feet offshore.

Conditions are a bit choppy near Port Carnival leaving a boat ramp pretty much boatless Saturday.

Benjamin Mullen was getting in some fishing in instead of working. He said he saw only one boat leave the Freedom Boat Club where he works.

"He was out for maybe 10 or 15 minutes, turned around and came back in," Mullen said.