General Motors employs thousands of workers in Western New York. And tens of thousands more across the country could go on strike starting Sunday.

A union agreement with the company is set to expire at midnight with the two sides still far from reaching a new deal. A scandal with United Auto Workers Union President Gary Jones is complicating negotiations.

The Detroit News reports Jones is accused of misusing union funds. In some cases, union officials are also accused of accepting bribes from automaker Fiat Chrysler.

An FBI spokesman says agents from the FBI, the IRS and the Labor Department searched Jones' home last month.

Nine other former union officials have pleaded guilty.

GM is already struggling with slow sales and has shut down two auto plants with three more set to close by the end of next year.

There's no word how the ongoing issues will affect workers at the GM facilities in Tonawanda and Lockport.

The UAW Local 774 on Niagara Street in Buffalo is posting strike duty instructions for members ahead of the midnight deadline.

Some promising signs at the Tonawanda Plant are that GM's president was there in July to announce a new V-8 Engine for the 2020 Chevrolet Stingray Corvette would be produced there.