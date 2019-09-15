CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A VFW Post in Cape Canaveral is committed to collecting and sending relief aid donations to people in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian for as long as it takes.

VFW Post 10131 collecting donations for at least the next month

Post not collecting clothing at this time

More Brevard County stories

It may take months or even years for residents of the Bahamas to rebuild following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10131 plans to keep collecting donations for at least another month in order to aid their recovery.

Resident Mickie Kellum said she felt grateful that Dorian spared Florida, but she and her neighbors know the Bahamas weren't so lucky.

“Because we live in Florida and Cape Canaveral, we've been through it here where we have lost a lot, been flooded, I personally lost the roof to my house," Kellum explained. "When we dodged the bullet this time, we thought it was very important to help our neighbors.”

In Dorian's aftermath more than 50 people are confirmed dead, 1,300 people remain missing, about 10,000 students displaced and an estimated 70,000 Bahamians have been left homeless.

“We have a lady that works here whose son is in the Coast Guard and he says the news doesn't do it justice on how bad it is over there, so they're going to need our help for a long time,” Kellum explained.

The Post said they are accepting a wide range of items, from pet food to batteries to tarps. They are currently not, however, accepting clothing donations, as the need for food, water, and medicine is greater at this time.

To learn more about donating, contact the post at (321) 783-8019.