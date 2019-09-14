LAKELAND, Fla. — A hockey rink is opening in Lakeland called the Lakeland Ice Arena, and its programs are getting support from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lakeland Ice Arena opening in Polk County

Tampa Bay Lightning support arena's programs

Learn more about the Lakeland Ice Arena

This week, former Lightening defenseman Filip Kuba was at the rink evaluating players for an elite development team sponsored by the Lightning. He's not surprised by the number of kids now getting into competitive hockey in the Bay Area.

"Maybe 10 or 15 years ago, I would be surprised. Not now, you know." said Kuba. "The Lightning are really a big success in the town. A lot of followers, a lot of fans come to the games.’’

The Lakeland Ice Arena will be home ice for hockey leagues ranging from small children to a club team for Florida Southern College.

It will also open for ice skating for the general public.

“But it’s also very important to us that we become part of the community and become the heart of the community," said owner Paul Granville. "So offering date night at the rink, offering public skating and just have some fun.”​

​Youth league director Donnie Ray said people who don't play ice hockey or know how to ice skate just need some time on the ice.

"Sure it is definitely a talent that is acquired," he said. "It is not something you are born with. You definitely have to have practice. The more time on ice the better you become."