KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A number of people seeking refuge in America could be turned away with a new rule for asylum seekers.

Elizeth Villalobos from Venezuela only has her 8-year-old little girl by her side.

In Spanish she told Spectrum News 13’s Stephanie Bechara, “Our family is broken. He’s not with me and my daughter needs her father.”

Villalobos spends most of her time working as an Uber driver. She was able to come to the United States with her daughter under political asylum a few years ago, but she can’t say the same for her Venezuelan husband.

“My husband is stuck in Colombia because with this new measure, he won’t be able to enter the US through the border. One of the biggest problems is the xenophobia that exists in Colombia, so he can’t stay there,” Villalobos said. “And if he goes back to Venezuela, things are so terrible in our homeland, it would be like killing himself.”

Trump’s new rule said that migrants who pass through another country on their way to the U.S. will not be eligible for asylum. The administration believes migrants should be seeking asylum from the first country they come in contact with.

Attorney Ingrid Morfa says an overwhelming amount of her work is with asylum seekers.

“The administration is saying well don’t apply for asylum here, apply for asylum there,” Morfa said. “What help are they going to receive possibly in a country that doesn’t have the ability to control their own community, let alone a new community?”

As Villalobos goes through pictures on her phone of what once was, she says she feels like there is an invisible wall between her and her family.

“I wish Trump would implement a different type of measure so that I could be united with my family,” she added.

This change in the asylum law is currently under litigation. However, on Wednesday the Supreme Court lifted an injunction meaning this change will be in effect, as the legal fight continues.