CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte is losing an icon of Plaza Midwood and loyal customers are not happy.

The Dairy Queen on Central Avenue has been open for more than six decades, but will soon close its doors. A protest is planned for Saturday afternoon near the location to address "another greedy gentrifying developer," according to organizers.

The restaurant's co-owner, Sherman Walters, told us the decision was simply because they couldn't agree on a new lease with the owners of the building. While he doesn't know what will happen with the property, many frequent visitors are scared it will be redeveloped.

"I’ve been coming here for like 19 years, so yeah, it’s going to be missed! This is one of the best Dairy Queens there is," customer Kisha Holmes said.

"I'm kind of upset. Like, it's kind of annoying," Nathan Hohnbaum, another customer said.

The lease is up November 1, so DQ plans to close by that date. Walters is hoping to open another Dairy Queen location in the same general area soon as long as everything goes to plan.