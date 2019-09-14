Ardra Wilson is certainly bringing something unique to her community.

"I like to make something out of nothing," said Wilson, who owns Ardra’s African Pride Wings. "The actual braid shop came into play when a visited a certain part of Africa."

Now, she's selling the intricately handmade wigs to anyone looking to transform their look.

"If it’s going to put a smile on a cancer patient, or teenager, or grown-up, or whoever wants braids, then that’s my niche," said Wilson.

Although Wilson's shop is new, investment in her community is not. Over the years she's worked with the city and various organizations mentoring youth and help formerly incarcerated residents.

"To let them know I once sat in their seat and if I can do it so can you", Wilson explained.

She turned the old Central florist shop into a sparkling new space, but she didn't stop there.

"I'm like what can I do with the other side," Wilson said.

Passing on that entrepreneurial spirit, her son, Eljaquaad “S3H Flex” Faulkner, opened a textile printing shop right next door. If he's not printing designs for local businesses, or selling his own merchandise, you can find him laying down tracks in shop's mini recording studio.

"S3H started from music, so I had to get them to see what I'm saying," said Eljaquaad.

Both say their striving to be an example of how to stay humble and hustle hard.