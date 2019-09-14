CHULUOTA, Fla. — Girl Scouts of Citrus welcomed families from around Central Florida back to Camp Mah-Kah-Wee for a very special occasion Saturday: the kick-off of the Girl Scout year and a return to the property after it was severely damaged by a wildfire in 2016.

Wildfire damaged 3 camp sites on MKW property in 2016

Since April 2017 west side of MKW closed to campers

"Destination: Exploration" event allowed Scouts, families to explore re-opened property

"Destination: Exploration," the annual kick-off event for Girl Scouts of Citrus, was for the first time in its history free and open to the public. The event allowed scouts and their families to explore the MKW property, much of which has been closed to campers until recently due to the wildfire damage.

The wildfire reportedly consumed an estimated 165 acres and impacted three camp sites, as well as a waterfront bathhouse, a pontoon boat, and two docks.

Since the wildfire, the scouts have been actively working to raise money to rebuild the campgrounds. Portions of proceeds from cookie season in 2018 and 2019 went to the rebuilt effort.

Earlier this year, Camp Mah-Kah-Wee re-opened one of the damaged camp sites, Eagles Roost.

For more information on future Girl Scouts of Citrus events, visit their website.