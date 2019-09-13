SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. - The cop who became a rocker, Eddie Money died Friday, three weeks after announcing he was battling esophageal cancer. He was 70 years old.

The singer-songwriter was best known for "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Take Me Home Tonight," and "Baby Hold On." His family provided a statement to Variety that read, "The Money family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money announced August 24 he was battling stage 4 esophageal cancer and that it had spread to his stomach and liver. It was the latest in a series of health issues the singer battled. In May, he underwent heart surgery and it forced him to cancel his summer tour.

Born Edward Joseph Mahoney in Brooklyn, New York, his first career was as a New York City police officer. He was a cop for two years before moving to California to try music. In 1976 he came together with legendary music promoter Bill Graham who would become his manager. In 1977 after signing with Columbia Records, Money released his debut album which featured "Baby Hold On" and "Two Tickets to Paradise." His success continued through the 1980s with several Top 40 hits such as "Shakin" and "Think I'm In Love" which were both played heavily during the early days of MTV.

In 2018, Money and his family starred in the AXS reality show, "Real Money." The series, which was just renewed for a second season, followed Money, his wife, and their five children, to give viewers a look at what a day-in-the-life of a rock star looks like.

Money is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Laurie and their children Jess, Zachary, Joseph, Desmond, and Julian.