ORLANDO, Fla. — Here are five things you should know about the Orlando Science Center ’s new “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine” exhibition:

1. PREMIERE: The exhibition is making its world premiere in Orlando at the Orlando Science Center.

2. CREATOR: H.P. Newquist is the creator of the exhibit. He has been publishing books on AI for three decades.

He says, in the most basic of terms, AI is “the attempt to make machines and computers behave like humans.”

3. USING AI: You’re using AI perhaps more than you think.

"(You’re using it) when you talk to Siri or Alexa, when you use Google Maps, when you get recommendations on Amazon, when you tag somebody on Facebook, and it recognizes their face," Newquist told us during our sneak peek of the exhibit.

4. INTERACTIVES: “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & the Machine” has nearly 25 interactives. One of them maps your facial expressions as you “become” a talking, animated character. Another one has an eight-button “piano” that makes us sound way more talented than we probably are.

5. OPENING DATE: The new exhibit opens Saturday, September 14 and runs through January 5.