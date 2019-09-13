BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are monitoring beach erosion that the latest tropical system might cause.

At one Satellite Beach access, the sand is already being impacted by the high surf and wind.

This is in addition to the millions of dollars of replenished sand washed away by Hurricane Dorian as it made its way off the coast.

One local says he's seen a big change in just the past 24 hours.​

“With the full moon and the high tide it looks like about a foot of sand is gone,” said Satellite Beach resident R.L. Johnson. “I looked up and down the beach, and it looks like about a foot.”

Officials said the "sacrificial sand" washed away by the hurricane and what could be washed away by this storm does its job of protecting the dunes and properties.