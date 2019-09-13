KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Ready for a unique experience in the Florida wetlands? Here are five things you should know about the Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures in Kissimmee:

1. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures is an outdoor park that’s in the heart of Kissimmee. You can explore the Florida wetlands and wildlife by airboat they even have a unique experience where you can learn how to drive an airboat.

2. Back on dry land they have a restaurant and area to walk around and view alligators and other wildlife.

3. They also house is very unique experience their Native American village. The little big mountain family a Native American family takes you back in time telling you stories of the tribes that once lived along the Kissimmee River. They give demonstrations of how these tribes once lived.

4. Boggy Creek airboat adventures is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.