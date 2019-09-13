BREAVRD COUNTY, Fla. — As we wait to see how the latest tropical system affects Florida's east coast, a community is lending a hand to Brevard County woman in need.

Community helps protect woman’s home from tropical system

Home caught fire during Hurricane Dorian

Neighbors save cherished paintings

The community came together to protect the woman's house from expected rains this weekend.

"She's lived a life most of us couldn't imagine," said Grace Foley, whose 80-year-old neighbor is a Holocaust survivor.

Her neighbor lives alone and has health problems. During Hurricane Dorian, her Alexia Street home in Brevard County caught fire and was also damaged by Irma in 2017.

The house has been deemed unsafe, and the woman is staying at a local healthcare facility.

"It's her only link to the world right now,” Foley told us.

Foley is talking about these paintings the woman's father created decades ago. They survived the fire and the hurricanes, but with this weekend's tropical system on its way, heavy rains may not be so kind.

"She's already had previous roof damage from Irma," said Melbourne based wildlife trapper James Dean, who was on a call at a neighbor's house Friday morning when he learned about the woman's plight.

"It's a dangerous situation, the roof could collapse at any time. There is glass everywhere," he told us.

Working with the Melbourne Police Department and fire department, the group got her permission to remove all her cherished paintings from the house in order to get them out of the path of heavy rains.

The paintings are now being stored at another neighbor's house for safekeeping.

"They saved the day," said Foley. "They saved her. They are treasures, I am so happy we are getting to save them."

Dean told us a local Lowe's donated plywood to secure the home. He's looking for volunteers to put it up as soon as possible.​