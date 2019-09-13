Travel between New York and the southeastern United States just got a little more cozy.

Amtrak gutted its long-distance fleet and refreshed them with new leather seating, sleeping and dining options.

"We know that when we are competitive, people use Amtrak," said Roger Harris, executive vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer with Amtrak.

Beginning this fall through next year, Amtrak’s Cardinal, Crescent, Silver Meteor and Silver Star trains will debut the new interiors. Those trains run between New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Miami and everywhere in between. Amtrak's City of New Orleans route between Chicago and the Big Easy will also see the refresh.

Overnight passengers will be especially comfortable with new modern bedding, amenities and other upgrades.

The competition in the travel sector is tight, but Amtrak executives are hoping with this newer refreshed interior and experience, those passengers that would normally be in the skies will find their way onto the rails.

"We're seeing more younger people, we're seeing people who live in the cities who don't have cars, people who are looking for more transportation options. So there's always a turnover in the customer base," Harris said.

The refresh isn't just limited to long-distance trains. Amtrak announced enhanced features for its nonstop DC-to-New York express service launching September 23.

Seatside cart service, along with complimentary coffee, tea and water, are a few ways Amtrak is winning over passengers in the Northeast.

The next-generation Acela train set will debut in 2021, built at Alstom in Hornell, New York.

The long-distance rail cars were built and refreshed at CAF in Elmira, New York.

"It's that flexibility that is hard to replicate in air travel just because of the confines of an aircraft cabin," said Peter Wilander, vice president of product development and customer experience with Amtrak.