CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A well known shopping center in one Charlotte neighborhood is for sale.

Local politicians hope the cthe redevelopment will be walkable, mixed-use, and affordabel

The Central Square shopping center has been listed online

The Central Square shopping center has everything from well known local restaurants to an abandoned grocery store. Berkeley Capital Advisers posted the listing on its website.

It's one of many changes for the Plaza Midwood neighborhood and it's why city councilman Larken Egleston (D) wants to make sure if places like Central Square are redeveloped, they’re thoughtfully done.

“For it to just be converted into acres and acres of apartment buildings isn't something the community would want or that I would want. Hopefully the developers would be pretty clear minded about that not being the path forward,” Egleston said.

Egleston hopes the Central Square shopping center will be walkable, mixed-use, and affordable.