ORLANDO, Fla. — A potential tropical cyclone has formed in the Caribbean with the potential to follow in Hurricane Dorian's footsteps, though not with the same intensity.

Storm could become Humberto in the next couple of days

Not expected to become a hurricane

Could bring tropical storm force winds and rain to the Florida east coast

TROPICS: Track the storms

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 will likely become a depression by Friday, and could develop into Humberto at some point in the next couple of days.

The storm is not expected to become a hurricane, especially since there is lots of uncertainty in the forecast. The first potential track puts all of Central Florida in its cone of uncertainty.

However, the northwestern Bahamas should prepare for tropical storm force winds and heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

Tropical storm warnings have been posted for the same areas in the Bahamas that were affected by Dorian.

We may also see tropical storm force winds and rain in parts of the Florida east coast this weekend.

What is a Potential Tropical Cyclone?

A potential tropical cyclone is a storm that could bring at least tropical storm conditions to land within 48 hours.