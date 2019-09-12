South Texas has long been at the center of the immigration debate.

Perhaps longer than many may realize.

Today, we may think of immigrants crossing - or trying to cross - the border on foot, from Central America and Mexico across the Rio Grande. Policies regarding them are expected to be a focus of the third Democratic presidential debate in Houston on Thursday.

Generations of Americans can also trace their roots to ships docking an hour or so south of Houston. It’s been called the “Ellis Island of the South,” Galveston, Texas.

I would know. I am one of them.

My grandfather is one of at least 300,000 immigrants who arrived in the port of Galveston in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Ben Robin was only four-years old when he arrived with his family. It was 1907. Religious persecution in Eastern Europe prompted their quick exodus.

While many fellow Jews arrived in New York City, Jewish leaders feared that too many of them in one place would unleash anti-semitism in the United States, ushering in immigration restrictions. The Galveston Movement prompted authorized settlement of the United States interior, through the port of Galveston.

My ancestors left Warsaw, sailing from Bremen, Germany across the Atlantic to Texas and then on to a contact in Kansas City.

There are of course profound differences between what happened then and now. Still, an expert on immigrants who showed me around a small museum devoted to immigration in Galveston also sees similarities.

“If you look at those things from the past and read them, it is very similar to the kinds of issues we see today,” said Dwayne Jones, executive director of the Galveston Historical Foundation.

“The fear of the unknown, the unknown languages. ‘Why are you taking my job? You’re costing me money from schooling and education.’ All those kinds of things that we see now were around before.”

Jones traces his own roots in Galveston to an ancestor who was a stowaway.

Today, there is a vigorous argument among Democrats running for President over whether entering the US without documents should be a crime or a civil violation.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is leading the call to decriminalize crossing the border without documents.

“The only way that we’re going to guarantee that these kinds of family separations don’t happen in the future, is that we need to repeal this law,” he said in a recent debate. “There are still going to be consequences if somebody crosses the border, it’s a civil action.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he’s opposed.

He said in a recent debate: “The fact of the matter is, you should be able to - if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It’s a crime.”

The candidates are expected to join in criticizing President Trump’s policies during Thursday’s debate.

The debate takes place amid continued change in Texas.

Almost 17 percent of Texas residents are born in another country.

More than a third speak a language other than English at home.

The Hispanic population is seen as likely to surpass the non-Hispanic white population by 2022.

Ben Robin died in 1982. Of course, it’s impossible to say how he would feel today. He was a lifelong Republican - and I think there may be elements of President Trump’s agenda that would have appealed to him.

What I can say is that seeing where my family’s American history began brought me greater clarity and appreciation.

I thought of this as I toured the Galveston harbor and saw pictures of young and old, of many different nationalities and ethnicities, huddled on coal-fired ships arriving in Galveston after journeys that must have been harrowing.

I thought of all this as I drove past the railroad tracks that then took them deep into the interior of our nation.

And I said thank you.