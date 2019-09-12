We aren't all excited to age, and that's part of the motivation behind Nicholas Sessions' business.

"Oh I'm just a day older' or 'It's just another day'. There was always a reason why somebody wouldn't want to appreciate the day that brought them here. To me, it's like no matter who you are you should really appreciate that day," Sessions said.

He is the owner of Owl Enterprises LLC. His website, "Owl Birthdays" went live in 2018.

It lists local deals you can get on your birthday and shows where you can find free treats and other incentives or discounts.

Here's a look at the location and number of businesses on Owl Birthdays that have birthday deals. Are any near you? We'll hear from the website's creator tonight on @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/kGH9hyXJya — Melissa Krull (@MKrullTV) September 12, 2019

"There are some other businesses that go above and beyond," said Sessions. "They're like, 'You know what? Let's really take care of this person on their special day'. And really make sure that they make that person remember them. Like Big Dog Motors in Frankfort or Brown's Ford in Amsterdam. They do a free oil change."

Sessions' mission is to make people more excited for their birthdays, and it seems he's meeting that goal.

"When you were younger it meant a lot more, the older you get the less you want to remember it cause then you remember how old you're getting," said James Riddle of Rome. He added, "Free pizza is always good."

Promoting deals doesn't just help consumers, but the local businesses too by bringing people in.

"I wanted to come up with this program not to take a lot from the business owners but to give back to the community while giving the business owners a great opportunity to brand their business year-round while giving back to the community," said Sessions.

More businesses are welcome to join the website. There's also an app in the works.