SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One Central Florida high school student did his part to make sure people remember what happened on 9/11.

Aaron Rosenthal placed flags in front of Lake Howell High School in Seminole County to remember all of the firefighters and police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during the attacks.

The high school freshman wasn’t even alive back in 2001, but he says everyone should remember what happened.

“We should all try to keep that from happening again, and that’s why I’m telling you – never forget – so that we’re prepared for it next time, and we don’t lose 2,977 people next time, which should be one of our primary goals as a nation,” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says his teachers have done a good job giving him the history of what happened, and he’s been inspired by the sacrifice of those who lost their lives, and the freedom that gives him and his classmates.

“It’s like the old saying goes, ‘those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it,’” said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal got some help getting the flags from his mother and also some help from local “Paint the Trail” artist Jeff Sonksen. But the idea for the memorial was all his own.​