Broome County will be leasing the recently closed Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome in order to save the building and help replace programs.

County officials announced Thursday morning that they will be leasing the Endicott building on a month-to-month basis.

The club closed without warning at the end of August after years of struggling with funding problems. A Child Victims Act lawsuit was also filed against it, alleging former swimming instructor Gerald Berg engaged in unlawful sexual acts with a minor from 1975 to 1976.

The lawsuit claims it happened at the former Louis N. Picciano Boys Club, which later merged with the current club.