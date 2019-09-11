ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorological summer (June-August) came to a close at the start of September.

This summer went down as one of the top 10 warmest on record for Orlando, Melbourne, Sanford, and Daytona Beach.

Melbourne experienced its third warmest summer on record. It fell a 1/10 of a degree shy from 2018 and 2017, which are both the second warmest on record.

Orlando, Sanford, and Daytona Beach all finished wetter than average. Daytona had its 15th rainiest summer on record. The airport there finished nearly six and a half inches above normal.

The one exception was Melbourne. Melbourne only finished nearly three quarters of an inch shy of normal rainfall.

Here’s a breakdown:

Orlando

6th Warmest Summer

Rainfall: 22.25”

Average: 21.98”

Departure: +0.27”

Daytona Beach

5th Warmest Summer

Rainfall: 24.48”

Average: 18.06”

Departure: +6.42” (15th Wettest Summer on Record)

Melbourne

3rd Warmest Summer

Rainfall: 19.65”

Average: 20.35”

Departure: +0.70”

Sanford

Tied for 4th Warmest Summer with 1998

Rainfall: 23.18”

Average: 21.70”

Departure: 1.48”

Records for Orlando go back to 1892, 1923 in Daytona Beach, 1948 in Sanford and 1937 in Melbourne.