WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – It takes Samy Maskell anywhere from four to six hours to design one of his creations and up to 10 hours to actually tattoo it on someone’s skin.

After it is all said and done, the tattoo could cost up to $600 depending on the size. But those thinking of getting a tattoo, may want to hurry, as the pain of getting inked is now reaching all the way to people’s wallets.

“We've, you know, we've been feeling it, we’ve been feeling those tariffs,” Maskell said.

In the last few days, Tattoo Mania on Sunset Boulevard has been forced to increase prices by 10 to 15 percent.

“We get a lot of stuff from China, a lot of disposables, they’re a lot cheaper,” Maskell said.

The bruising trade war between the world's two largest economies has been putting the squeeze on small businesses. The tariffs are forcing mom-and-pop shops like this one to increase their prices to make up for the losses.

"A politicians are bumping chests right now and the common folk have to deal with that,” Maskell said.

Chinese needles, are up from $20 to $25 box. That can add up and it is just the start.

"Disposables tubes are costing us anywhere from $1 to $1.15 and now they’re almost a $1.50 at this point,” Maskell said.

Maskell is hoping the tariffs will eventually be rolled back so that the only thing permanent around these parts are the tattoos.