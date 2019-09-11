TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee police are investigating the stabbings of multiple people at a business.

According to authorities, officers responded just after 8:30 a.m. to Dyke Industries near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle, which is in an industrial park.

Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered five stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention. All five victims were taken to area hospitals.

One person was in serious condition, with two in fair condition and two in good condition.

The case has been assigned to investigators with the department's Violent Crimes Unit.

A suspect is in custody. Officials have not released any further details regarding the suspect.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.