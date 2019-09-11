DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Florida wildlife workers are trying to guide a manatee and her calf out of a retention pond in Daytona Beach where they've been stuck since last week.

Manatees stuck at Halifax Harbor Marina

Likely slipped into pond because of Dorian tides

A barge has been brought in to help remove panels of the retention pond wall so the manatees can safely slide through. The seacows need a gap about 2 feet wide to do it safely.

Barge is on scene to begin manatee rescue. @MyFWC says this is the safest way for manatee and rescuers @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/M6KOHkrucC — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) September 11, 2019

The mom and her baby have been stuck in this area of the Halifax Harbor Marina since at least Thursday. They likely slipped in here when the tides were so high because of Hurricane Dorian.

Despite being trapped, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officals have been monitoring them and say they are doing well.

“We’ve had staff here daily, our partners here daily checking on the manatees," said Nadia Gordon with FWC Marine Mammal Research. "Mom has been feeding on algae, calf feeding on mom, but I am sure mom is hungry and ready to get back out.”

FWC personnel and volunteers now have to make sure that the manatees get out, and no other animals slip in.

The entire process will cost about $10,000.