TAMPA, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for a 1-year-old child from Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert Wednesday morning.

The alert was issued for Philyonnie Williams-Jones, a black female, 1-year-old, 2-feet tall, 37 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 8000 block of Shady Wood Drive in Tampa. The child may be in the company of Marcedes Jones, a black female, 37 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 254 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2005, white Ford Taurus, Florida tag number 7371XN.

The vehicle has front end damage to the driver side headlight.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or 911.