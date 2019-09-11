In front of the Chipotle Mexican Grill on Flatbush Avenue, city officials join workers and union leaders in accusing the popular chain of mistreating its employees.

"These are really, really, really, terrible, terrible conditions workers are facing,” said Commissioner Lorelei Salas with NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The de Blasio administration and its Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced a lawsuit against five Chipotle locations in Brooklyn, including this one in Prospect Heights, accusing the restaurants of violating the two-year-old city Fair Workweek Law.

The measure requires fast food companies, among others, to give employees two weeks notice of schedule changes, premium pay for certain shifts and first crack at extra shifts that open up.

Service Manager Steve Vidal says Chipotle hired new people to fill newly available shifts, instead of offering them to current workers.

"I, as a faithful employee expect to be provided from this corporation a shot at those hours before a new employee is given that chance,” said Vidal.

Vidal works at the Chipotle in Brooklyn Heights, one of the five sites named in the lawsuit. The city also is accusing Chipotle of retaliating against workers who complained about its labor practices.

"Rather than take the steps to correct these violations and do right by us, supervisors punished and threatened some of us”, says Chipotle employee Jeremy Espinal.

Service Employees Union 32 BJ is standing with the Chipotle employees.

"It's no secret that workers across fast food, including Chipotle are working with 32BJ ot organize themselves into a union,” said SEIU 32BJ V.P. Shirley Aldebol.

Fast food workers played a key role in getting the state to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the city. City Councilman Brad Lander was the lead sponsor of the Fair Workweek Law.

"We want to cry shame on Chipotle for violating these workers’ rights. And making them stand up for the basics. Shame. Shame. Shame,” said City Councilman Brad Lander.

The department is seeking at least $1 million in restitution for the workers and civil penalties.

Chipotle says it believes the filing of charges was unnecessary but says it'll continue working with the city to address any concerns about violations.

The city says more lawsuits may be on the way as eleven Chipotle restaurants located in Manhattan are now under investigation.