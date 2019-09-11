ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s how to cook up Sweet Mama’s Restaurant’s french toast staples:

Coconut Bananas Foster French Toast

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 slices Texas Toast (1" thick)

5 tablespoons butter

½ cup flaked sweetened coconut

2 large bananas sliced at an angle

Instructions:

In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, cream, cinnamon and vanilla. Soak 6 slices of Texas Toast in egg mixture, coating well, let sit for 10 minutes (or up to an hour). Using a fork remove from bowl. Allow excess mixture to drip off. Place coconut in a shallow bowl. Immediately dip moistened bread slices into coconut. Melt 5 tablespoons of butter on a flat griddle. Place prepared bread mixture on hot griddle, cook 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Set aside and keep warm.

Decadent Caramel Sauce

Ingredients:

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup water

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

Place sugar, brown sugar and water in a shallow pan over medium heat. Shake to moisten. Do not stir, allow mixture to heat, will dissolve into an amber colored liquid. May be cloudy at first. Do NOT leave the stove, begin stirring, liquid will begin to get bubbly, allow to bubble for 45 seconds. Turn off heat, remove the pan from the stove, add the cream, stirring, add in butter. Continue stirring. Remember this is a labor of love! Add sliced bananas to sauce. Sauce will take on a golden color, thickens as it cools to room temperature. Cut French Toast on an angle. Lay them across a platter, spoon bananas and warm caramel sauce over. Enjoy!

Captain Crunch French Toast

Ingredients:

6 large eggs

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 slices Texas Toast (1" thick)

5 tablespoons butter

½ cup crushed Cap'n Crunch cereal

2 large bananas sliced at an angle

Instructions: