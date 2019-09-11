TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new program at the SPCA of Brevard allows potential dog owners to “check out'” a shelter dog for the day.

"Borrowed Buddies" lets people spend day with shelter dog

If the pairing is deemed a match, adoption process can begin

More Brevard County headlines

The program is called “Borrowed Buddies,” and it’s a way for people to spend the day with a shelter dog.

A big premise behind the program is giving a dog a break to decompress from shelter life, but it’s also a test run between a dog and its potential human to see if there's a bond.

People can stop by the Titusville adoption center, where staff will match them up with a potential pet.

"Go around Brevard County on adventures, dog friendly parks, restaurants, stores," said Susan Naylor with the SPCA of Brevard. "Let them get out stretch their legs, give you a chance to get out with an animal. We have a list of suggested dogs, the super easy ones that anybody can handle."

Once they return, staff will ask some questions about the day and learn more about the dog's behavior. If it's deemed a match, the adoption process can begin.

Right now, there are more than 100 dogs in the shelter and in foster care.

The SPCA may need room if they take in refugees from the Hurricane Dorian ravaged Bahamas or the Carolinas.