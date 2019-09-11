ORLANDO, Fla. — New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer, a lawsuit reveals.

The trainer alleges Brown sexually assaulted her on three seperate occasions, according to a suit filed Tuesday by Orlando attorney David Haas in the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit said the alleged incidents have "irreparably" harmed her, inflicting "severe and dramatic damage."

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

Brown has been in the spotlight in recent days due to a major trade to the New England Patriots Saturday. He was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team.