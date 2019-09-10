SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Moments after they arrived, Seminole County firefighters helped a man out of a burning apartment in Casselberry early Tuesday morning.

Man's condition is unknown

The fire happened at the Fountain Place Properties apartments

2 people nave been displaced; American Red Cross is helping

At around 2:45 a.m., the Seminole County Fire Department arrived at the 100 block of Laterino Court of the Fountain Place Properties apartments and headed inside to find a 60-year-old man in the hallway kitchen.

They assisted him out as they quickly put out the fire.

The man was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, however, he is being treated for smoke inhalation and other possible injuries he may have suffered.

Firefighters say the fire was started in the back bedroom and was contained to only one apartment unit.

There is no word yet if there were sprinklers inside the apartment.

Officials say two people were displaced: one being the man whose apartment unit caught fire and the person below him.

Their apartments suffered water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping both of them.