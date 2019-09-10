SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County attorney dropped his campaign for a county judgeship in 2020 after he was accused of having sex with an underage campaign helper, records show.

Andrew J. Jones accused of having sex with teen girl

Attorney is a former assistant attorney for 18th Judicial Circuit

Jones entered a plea of not guilty, court records show

Andrew J. Jones, a former assistant state attorney in Seminole-Brevard’s 18th Judicial Circuit, was arrested Monday on three felony charges of sexual assault by someone 24 or older on a 16-to-17-year-old.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to court records.

The alleged victim told a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office child-sex crimes investigator she and Jones had sex in his Longwood home early August 17.

She said she had been working for his law firm for the past few months and helping his judicial campaign, an arrest warrant said.

They were reportedly hanging out on his couch late August 16 and began making out, and eventually had unprotected sex in his upstairs bedroom, the report alleges.

She got home at 3:40 a.m. August 17. Later the same day, Jones drove her to a CVS in Longwood to purchase a Plan B contraceptive pill, investigators say.

An investigator later found the box, bag, and a receipt. It showed the pill was purchased with cash for $43.

Investigators also found security images of a person matching the alleged victim’s description of Jones. He was wearing a black baseball hat with the words "All Pro Dad" with a red football logo above the letters, investigators said.

Video also caught images of a white SUV matching a description of his vehicle in the CVS parking lot.

Investigators with a warrant searched his home August 23, finding and photographing an "All Pro Dad" hat, but they couldn’t find the hat during a search August 27.

Detectives also gathered the clothing she said she had on at his home, allegedly finding semen on her jeans. Investigators said the semen matched the attorney's DNA, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report on August 29.

Jones dropped out of the Group 6 judicial race on August 26, according to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office .

An email to Jones wasn’t immediately returned on Tuesday.

Court records show prominent Orlando criminal defense attorney Mark M. O'Mara is representing Jones.

Jones, 40, posted a $150,000 bond and was released from the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.