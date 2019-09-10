BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Swimmers beware — that’s what the Department of Health is advising beachgoers in Palm Beach and Brevard County post Hurricane Dorian.

'No swim' advisory issues in Palm Beach, Brevard County

Officials say this is standard procedure for coastal counties

Advisory will stay in place until water is tested, deemed safe

According to the DOH, the ‘no swim’ advisory is a precaution after large events that cause turbulence in ocean waters, possible storm run-off, etc.

This is a standard procedure for coastal counties.

“When you get a major rain event, we have sewage discharge, we have waste water failing, storm water flushing pollutants that end up in storm drain then our water systems,” said Dr. Leesa Souto, Marine Resources Council Executive Director.

DOH officials do not recommend swimming in water because due to bacteria, which can cause rashes and diseases, especially if you have an open cut.

Souto knows all too well what can happen when these advisories are not followed.

“When I was young after the hurricanes, the weather would brighten up and (be) beautiful, and the surfers would go out in the waves, and I was one of them, I ended up getting a sinus infection and ear infection from the bacteria in the water,” she explained.

Brevard County resident Gary McCoury enjoys bringing Sam, his service dog, to Canova Dog Beach, but he just found out there is a ‘no swimming’ advisory.

Since there are no lifeguard towers in Canova Dog Beach, he's planning on letting other dog owners know about the advisory.

“What are you doing in the water? (There’s) all kinds of stuff in there. I’ll tell them word of mouth not to be in the water,” McCoury said.

The DOH advisory will remain in effect until the results come back from the lab to make sure there’s no fecal coliform in the water, as well as enterococci bacteria.