Citizens from Montgomery are opposing a proposal for a new factory in the town — and things got testy at a town board meeting Monday night.

"I'd ask for respect too, we don't seem to be getting any."

"Can we get the officer from downstairs please?"

"You gonna arrest me?"

"I'm just saying you don't have the floor and it's not a time for comment and you're out of line."

Medline, a medical supply company, says they have outgrown their 500,000- square foot facility in Wawayanda and they plan to build a new facility on a 118-acre plot of land in Montgomery.

People in the town believe the company is taking advantage of the PILOT tax break, which is expiring at the Wawayanda Plant.

State Sen. James Skoufis has promised an investigation into the company's PILOT application.

A spokesperson on behalf of Medline says that many of Skoufis' contentions were distorted, but citizens just want their government to hear their voices.

"Being called noise was offensive. That was very offensive and unprofessional,” said Montgomery resident Cheri Zahakos. “I think that people in the public when they represent the public, need to be accurate and not condescending."

Skoufis says the investigation will subpoena documents from Medline, the town and county IDAs and “every entity Medline has engaged” in the process of seeking its PILOTs.