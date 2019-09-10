ORLANDO, Fla. — Remy Joseph was in Orlando on vacation when Hurricane Dorian hit his village on Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

His village, also known as Coopers Town, was completely destroyed. According to Joseph, his village will likely be without power for up to a year.

Joseph's village is primarily made up of Haitian immigrants who rely on farming. However, with the flooding caused by Dorian people in his village are now without jobs and their homes.

This is a view of Abaco, 🇧🇸 in an area called “Coopers Town.” Tonight hear the story of a man who was vacationing in Orlando when Dorian hit his village and destroyed his home. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/HFzKMTD3Za — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) September 10, 2019

While Abaco might be at a standstill now, Joseph is moving a mile a minute to do everything he can to help his village get back up on its feet with bottled water, clothes, food, and help from whoever can afford to give it.

He also says his village needs tools, chainsaws, nails, and screws to start rebuilding homes.

