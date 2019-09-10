THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A public meeting in The Villages is expected to be packed tonight for a public hearing for Sumter County's proposal to raise property taxes.

The meeting will be held at the Savannah Center, at 1545 North Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages at 6 p.m. Doors for the meeting will open at 4 p.m.

Here are five things to know about it:

  1. If approved, it would be the first property tax increase in Sumter County in 15 years.
  2. The county says the money is needed for infrastructure projects.
  3. The tax would be set at $6.70 per $1,000 assessed valuation on a property -- about a 24 percent tax increase.
  4. A packed crowd filled the county commission's July meeting. 
  5. The venue was changed for this hearing to accommodate larger crowds.

A final decision on the tax proposal won't come until later this year.