THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A public meeting in The Villages is expected to be packed tonight for a public hearing for Sumter County's proposal to raise property taxes.

The meeting will be held at the Savannah Center, at 1545 North Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages at 6 p.m. Doors for the meeting will open at 4 p.m.

Here are five things to know about it:

If approved, it would be the first property tax increase in Sumter County in 15 years. The county says the money is needed for infrastructure projects. The tax would be set at $6.70 per $1,000 assessed valuation on a property -- about a 24 percent tax increase. A packed crowd filled the county commission's July meeting. The venue was changed for this hearing to accommodate larger crowds.

A final decision on the tax proposal won't come until later this year.