BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Hurricane relief supplies continue to make their way from Brevard County to the Bahamas.

Pallets full of supplies were loaded up at Port Canaveral

Carnival Cruise Line pledge $2 million in aid

They are headed by air and sea to the areas hardest hit by Dorian. Pallets full of water, prepared meals, medical supplies, generators and paper goods were loaded onto the Carnival Liberty at Port Canaveral this morning bound for Freeport.

It's part of a $2 million relief effort pledge by Carnival Cruise Line.

"It's heartbreaking to see what the hurricane did," Carnival Liberty Cruise Director Nono Jones said. "But to be able to help them means the world. It is our home away from home. We spend more time on the Liberty and in the Bahamas that at our own homes. So it is special."

More than two million Carnival cruise passengers are brought to the Bahamas each year. Hundreds of thousands of them travel from Port Canaveral.

Meanwhile, down the coast, another round of disaster relief is being sent by air.

Volunteers in Melbourne are in the process of loading up a large water purification system onto a DC-3.

The group says they are getting grim reports it's critical to get it into Marsh Harbour, Bahamas.

"I know it's much needed, and it's definitely going to be better than trying to hike bottled water over," Melbourne City Council Member​ Paul Alfrey said. "Purify it right on site."

The D-3 is expected to take off tomorrow to deliver the water purifier.

So far they've delivered seven tons of food and supplies.​