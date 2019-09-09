A new menswear store has opened in the historic Phoenix Mill building in Rochester's High Falls.

The Mill Clothier is all about classic menswear and accessories.

Sydney Wight, her husband Ben and a business partner bought the building about a year ago. They’ve since brought new life to it by adding two businesses and apartments.

The building was vacant for several years after the former Jimmy Mac's restaurant closed.

"It is great, we are really happy to be a part of this community,” Wight said. “Rochester and small businesses have done an amazing job of—sort of— getting in here and bringing food and restaurants and bars and all that kind of stuff, so it is cool to have a piece of that with our store and with our tattoo studio upstairs."

Wight, who’s originally from Toronto, says she looks for quality fabrics that are stylish and fit different budgets and lifestyles. The store's style is industrial chic.

"We sort of just work around some of the original elements of the building and try to play them up a little bit,” she added.

The busy mother of two encourages everyone to shop local.

"There is always a risk of going into small business and that is why we are such advocates of shopping locally and getting out and supporting your local industries,” Wight said. “As a store, we have a policy that if you find anything we sell for a lower price we will beat it by 5 percent because we want people to get out there and get their things locally. You can have a family, you can own a building and open the business and be part of the community and it is great!"

The Mill Clothier at Phoenix Mill in High Falls is celebrating its grand opening with a party Sunday, September 15 from 1- 5 p.m. There will be a trunk sale, giveaways and food to enjoy while you shop.

"Rochester is so great for its history and having this building is like owning a piece of Rochester history,” Wight said. “This is such an amazing neighborhood and there is such a resurgence going on here and sort of life being breathed back into the neighborhood that we couldn't pass on it. When it comes we knew it had to be ours."