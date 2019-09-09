ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old woman visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios last week was arrested after she kicked a deputy and tried to slap a taxi driver over cigarettes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Ellen McMillion, of Brandon, has been charged with disorderly intoxication and battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident happened Thursday night near the entrance of the theme park.

A deputy working at Hollywood Studios noticed McMillion yelling at and trying to slap a taxi driver in the parking lot, the report said. The driver blocked her multiple times, according to the affidavit.

A Disney Security cast member also saw McMillion trying to hit the driver.

The driver told deputies that McMillion asked him for a cigarette. When he told her he didn't have any because he doesn't smoke, she became angry and tried to slap him, the affidavit said.

Deputies said that when they approached McMillion she smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words.

According to the affidavit, she told authorities multiple times that she was drunk and that she wouldn't "speak to deputies until she got a cigarette."

When a deputy asked McMillion for her ID, she threw he purse on the ground, the affidavit said.

"McMillion was still yelling profanities as multiple adults and children walked by," according to the affidavit.

Deputies arrested McMillion for disorderly conduct. When they tried to place her a patrol car, she kicked one of the deputies in the leg at least twice, according to the affidavit.

McMillion was then trespassed from Disney World property, the affidavit said.