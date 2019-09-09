People on Buffalo's waterfront will enjoy a newly restored attraction by summer 2020.

The nearly century-old Dominick De Angelis Carousel was manufactured in North Tonawanda in 1924 and used until the 1950s.

The family kept it in storage for nearly 60 years and now it will make a comeback at Canalside.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation on Monday signed an official agreement with Buffalo Heritage Carousel to bring the carousel to the corner of Prime and Perry Streets.

Check out these renderings of the New #carousel coming to #Buffalo’s @BufWaterfront . @ErieCanalHarbor says the project will be complete by next summer. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/U3BnYErmEf — Fadia Mayté Patterson (@FadiaTVNews) September 9, 2019

"This is a fantastic attraction for families," said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation President Steve Ranalli. "It just continues to build on the momentum we have."

Laurie Hauer-LaDuca and her team at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel have been working to the restore the De Angelis Carousel.

It's one of few wooden carousels that exist today, according to LaDuca.

"Only 20 were manufactured," said Hauer-LaDuca. "Nine exist today and our carousel will be number 10 in the country."

To date, 30 of the 34 animals on the carousel have been restored.

Construction of the more than $5.5 million project will begin in September and early October 2019.

The carousel will be housed in a solar powered timber-framed structure.

"It will be enclosed in glass so daytime and nighttime, you'll see that carousel inside," said Ranalli. "The doors can slide open. You'll hear the music during the day. "

The attraction will be seasonal and is contracted to operate at the waterfront for 40 years.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Chairman, Robert Gioia, says it’s the type of family-oriented attraction that Canalside needs.

Learn more about the history of the DeAngelis Carousel here.