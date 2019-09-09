ORLANDO, Fla. – Jermaine Bell is going to Disney World.

Disney surpised 7-year-old with trip to Disney World

Jermaine Bell used his saving to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Jermaine had planned to use the money to take his family to Disney World

The 7-year-old boy made headlines last week when he used money he'd saved for a trip to the resort to buy food for Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Jermaine was staying with his grandmother in Allendale, South Carolina, when the storm hit. Instead of taking his Disney World trip, he spent the money on hot dogs, chips and water to feed evacuees. And he didn't charge them. He gave away the food for free.

After hearing about Jermaine's generosity, Disney decided to give him and his family a special getaway.

On Sunday, Mickey Mouse and a group of Disney cast members surprised Jermaine at his birthday party, telling him he was getting a trip to Disney World after all.

"Really excited because I've wanted to go to Disney [for] a long time," Jermaine said.

Jermaine and his family are set to take the trip later this month.