CELEBRATION, Fla. — As Bahamians begin to recover from the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind, people in Central Florida are doing what they can to help.

People in Osceola County donated hundreds of essential items Sunday at a Salvation Army collection drive in Celebration, organized with the help of Commissioner Peggy Choudhry (District 1), Morning Star Storage and volunteers with the Celebration Superhero 5K.

“These are small things, they’re not big things, but some small things and some positive energy is I think what they need,” explained John Pino of Celebration, who stopped by to drop off some clothes and other items.

Alves Gonzalez with the Salvation Army in Osceola County is thankful for the support.

“Devastation is incredible in that area, so that is the reason why we need the support of our community,” Gonzalez said.

The donated items will be shipped to Salvation Army Headquarters, then transported to The Bahamas.

If you're interestion in donating supplies, the following items will be collected:

Flashlights

Bug spray

Batteries

Tarps

Duct tape

Hammers, nails

Mosquito repellent’s

Personal hygiene products

Toothbrushes toothpaste

Feminine products

Baby supplies

Pet food

Medical

Supplies

Solar phone chargers

Trashbags

Disinfecting wipes

Sunscreen

Camping lights (solar and battery powered)

Monetary donations will also be accepted.