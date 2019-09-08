ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances will remain at bay today with drier air continuing to be in control of central Florida’s weather this weekend.

This will lead to another sunny afternoon with temperatures reaching for the low to mid-90s across the region. Moisture will begin to increase a bit more on Monday with winds continuing to shift around from a southwesterly direction to more of an east, southeasterly pattern.

This will lend to a few more showers for the start of the week although the coverage will remain low. The coverage of rain to start the week will only be 20 percent.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for the first half of the week before dropping closer to average in the upper 80s and lower 90s for week’s end.

Moisture will continue to increase under a ridge of high pressure that will be drifting to the north by the end of the week. The coverage of rain will return to 30 to 40 percent by the end of the week into next weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Dorian has dissipated after hitting Nova Scotia hard with high winds and heavy rain on Saturday.

Gabrielle remains over the open waters of the Central Atlantic. This will not impact any land. It is a tropical storm. Gabrielle is forecast to weaken on Tuesday and become extratropical by mid-week.

Another broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and storms a couple hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual development of this system is possible while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Another area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands are associated with a trough of low pressure.

Strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent development of this system during the next few days while it moves west-northwest to the north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. By mid-week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development when the disturbance reaches the southwestern Atlantic.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair today.

There will be a building northeast swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 3 feet. The risk of rip currents is moderate and it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is very high, which means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, conditions will be fairly good. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

