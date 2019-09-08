LAKELAND, Fla. — The “Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens” exhibition at the Polk Museum of Art at Florida Southern College explores how the French impressionist movement influenced American impressionism, and it juxtaposes the two different styles.

New Polk Museum of Art exhibit looks at impressionist movement

“It’s been miraculous to see all of the visitors coming through the exhibition just astounded by seeing really familiar names like Degas, and Renoir, and Mary Cassatt, and John Singer Sargent, and then move through the exhibition and discover artists they’ve never heard of before, and they may become new favorites for them,” said Dr. Alex Rich, Executive Director and Chief Curator at the museum.

It includes nearly 70 works, from snowy landscape scenes to portraits that capture everyday life in the late 19th century.

“That was rather novel for artists to be representing in paintings in particular the world in which they lived. For a long time, art had always been about the past or about religion or about history,” said Dr. Rich.

Vicki Kuse traveled from Tampa with her husband to visit the museum Sunday. She was surprised the exhibition was in Lakeland.

“It’s a small community but it’s not far from Tampa, so it’s an easy drive. They have really good exhibits here. We always try to see what’s going on at this museum and get a chance to come out and see them,” said Vicki Kuse.

The exhibition comes from a collection at the Reading Public Museum in Pennsylvania.

The exhibition will be at the museum through Sunday, October 13. The museum offers free admission and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There are several upcoming events the Polk Museum of Art connected to the exhibition.

A gallery talk is being held Friday, September 13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and a “Return to the 19th Century” carnival is being held Saturday, September 14 from 7 p.m. to 11p.m.

The carnival will include an arcade, food vendors, games, and other entertainment, as well as a brief interactive history of French-versus-American Impressionism, and the opportunity to view the museum’s exhibition. The event is open to all ages.

All events are free to attend.