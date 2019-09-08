WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A Central Florida family with ties to the Bahamas says they have finally heard from a missing loved one amid Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, but they say he’s now without food or water.

The last time Winter Garden woman Dr. Rosemarie Solomon heard from Charles "Dean" Crawford, her nephew in Mayfield Park in the Bahamas, was on Facebook the day before Dorian slammed the islands.

Crawford was finally able to get a hold of his aunt this weekend after walking for miles to a place to charge his phone, but he told her there's no food or water.

Solomon said his house was destroyed due to flooding and only has his phone and birth certificate on him.

His ex-wife and child were in Texas during Dorian.

Solomon plans to go to fly on a commercial flight to Nassau in the Bahamas on September 17, though she said she wishes someone would do air drops of food and clothing there.

She says her main goal is to let the Bahamian people know God has not forgotten them.